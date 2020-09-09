Creative Current: Junction Triangle

Check out the area on an intimate and immersive sunset bicycle ride featuring some of the city’s hottest artists performing in unlikely public spaces. 6:30-9 pm. Pwyc. Reserve in advance. https://artery.is/showcases/creativecurrent

Due to limited capacity, the meeting place, bicycle route and performance locations will only be made available to ticket holders, and will be sent via email no later than 24 hours prior to the event.

Please bring a mask or face covering and your bike, and remember your lights, helmet, and (weather depending) a sweater or jacket, as the sun will set during the performance. The group will bike together to each location, but if you’re unable to travel with us you can request an Access Guide with the locations prior to the event so you can still join us in your own way. A full explanation of our communal COVID-19 safety expectations will be emailed to ticket holders 24 hours prior to the event.