Adult workshop with author Stacey Madden. Sep 17, Oct 1, 15, 29, Nov 12 and 26. 6:30-8 pm. Free. Register in person in the branch or by calling 416-393-7610. Note: Participants are expected to attend all six sessions.

torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT26420&R=EVT26420