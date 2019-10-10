Creative Writing Workshop
Maria A. Shchuka Library 1745 Eglinton W, Toronto, Ontario M6E2H4
In this two-part workshop, taught by author and creative writing instructor Kathy Friedman, explore how to express strong emotions in writing and learn about writing technique. The first workshop will focus on fiction, while the second will concentrate on memoir writing.
Oct 10 & 17, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Free. Pre-register.
Free
