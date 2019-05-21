Creativity Everything #FreeSchool

Ryerson University’s Creativity Everything lab is offering a #FreeSchool with two weeks of creative everything, open to everyone, running 21–31 May 2019. This is a festival of 15 different workshops where you can learn, create, and be inspired. Topics range from embroidery to poetry, fashion to comics, and building your creativity. Every workshop is open and free to everyone (age 16+ recommended). Please check out our website for details and to sign up.

