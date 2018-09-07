Creemore Springs Brewery turned 30 last year and the Creemore Street Pub party was so great we've decided to make it an annual event. Meet us on Lombard Street for this year's Creemore Street Pub. Cold craft beer from Batch and Creemore Springs Brewery, fantastic food and live music right on Batch's doorstep in the heart of downtown Toronto. Meet us at the corner of Victoria Street and Lombard. 4 -10 pm.