Crosscurrents: Canada In The Making

Crosscurrents explores cultural exchanges and interactions between Indigenous people, settler Canadians and newcomers over the last two centuries. Works include hooked rugs, blankets, quilts, beadwork, basketry and other iconic objects.

The exhibition draws from the TMC’s rich Canadian collection of historic artifacts, and features the work of contemporary artists as well as loans from private and public collections. Features artwork by: Vanessa Dion Fletcher, Brenda Lee, Meghann O’Brien, Amanda Rataj, Ovilu Tunnillie. Curator: Roxane Shaughnessy.

June 27, 2018 to March 31, 2019; opening reception 6-7:30 pm June 27.