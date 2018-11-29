Crossing Over: Writers Talk About Their Reasons for Working In Different Forms, Styles & Genres
Centre for Social Innovation 192 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2C2
Join the Canadian Authors Association's Toronto branch for a panel on the art and business of working across and among forms, styles, and genres, featuring Catherine Graham, Robin Richardson and Diana Fitzgerald Bryden. 7:30 pm. $5 (members free).
Info
Centre for Social Innovation 192 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2C2 View Map
Under $10
Books