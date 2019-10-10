Crossroads International's Day Of The Girl Breakfast
Arcadian Court 401 Bay, 8th floor, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2Y4
UN Human Rights Prize recipient Rebeca Gyumi will speak at this benefit for the Canadian volunteer cooperation agency. Join us and help empower girls to protect themselves from threats of violence, stand up for their human rights, become leaders in their community, and transform themselves from victims of violence into voices for change. 7:30-9 am. $125. Pre-register.
Info
Arcadian Court 401 Bay, 8th floor, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2Y4 View Map
Community Events
Benefits