Inspired by the work of Gloria E. Anzaldúa this exhibition presents a selection of artists who are the inhabitants of the "crossroads." Simultaneously familiar and unfamiliar each work becomes a personal dialogue in a global conversation, a distinctive voice created within an indistinct physical location. In this space, play and exploration is encouraged.

Feb 27-Apr 12, opening 6-9 pm Feb 27. Free.

facebook.com/events/208928890274777