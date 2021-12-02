Crowsnest Corner Holiday Concerts

Crowsnest Corner is getting festive for the final weeks of the year. From December 8 to 18, Wednesday to Saturday, Crowsnest Corner will be featuring family friendly holiday concerts and cabarets, with earlier hours. Upcoming acts include The Sean Stanley Jazz Trio, Alana Bridgewater and Friends, The Sonny Balcones, and ‘Yuletide Cabaret’ with Charlotte Moore, Marion Abbott and Sara Stahmer. Two sets starting at 8 pm. There is no cover. Streetcar Crowsnest, 345 Carlaw. https://www.crowstheatre.com