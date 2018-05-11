Cry Freedom

Harbourfront NextSteps presents Ballet Creole in a dance/drama that commemorates the story of Chloe Cooley, an enslaved woman in Upper Canada. Her struggles in 1793 served as the catalyst for the passing of the first legislation in the British colonies to restrict the slave trade, and set the stage for the Underground Railroad.

May 11-13, Fri-Sat 8 pm, Sun 3 pm. $20-$48.