Cue6's Dungeons & Dragons & Dinner

Cue6 Theatre presents an interactive adventure show for both D&D veterans and newbies. Talk, laugh and fight your way into and out of hilarious and harrowing situations in a tailor-made story arc that leads to the end of the night, when one player from each session takes part in The Final Encounter. The evening includes a 3-course meal and drinks. November 24 from 3-8 pm (doors 2 pm). $55-$95.

cue6.ca/ddd-4