Culinary Incubator: Pizza with Doug Jones

Drake Commissary 128A Sterling, Toronto, Ontario

Pizza tutorial of your dreams with Ivy Knight, Trista Sheen and Doug Jones. 5-6 pm. Take one class for $40 or 3 classes for $100.  ticketf.ly/2BC8vrU

Knight School is a series of workshops and classes curated by food writer and 86'd Monday host, Ivy Knight. Take a class in subjects ranging from food photography for smart phones, to public speaking, and more for a well rounded adult education. 

Food & Drink
