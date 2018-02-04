Culinary Incubator: Pizza with Doug Jones

Pizza tutorial of your dreams with Ivy Knight, Trista Sheen and Doug Jones. 5-6 pm. Take one class for $40 or 3 classes for $100. ticketf.ly/2BC8vrU

Knight School is a series of workshops and classes curated by food writer and 86'd Monday host, Ivy Knight. Take a class in subjects ranging from food photography for smart phones, to public speaking, and more for a well rounded adult education.