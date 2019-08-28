Cultural Exchange Toronto is an event that features the work of local artists showcasing the importance of cross-cultural collaborations.The event will feature a photo gallery display (including videos), an interactive art installation, collaborative spaces to meet new people and learn new perspectives, and a musical performance by local rapper, Siddartha. The DJs for the evening are the talented, WAVGODS. Aug 28 from 7:30 pm. $10.

veronicageorgieva.com/theevent