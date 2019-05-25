Join us for the 2019 Cultural Hotspot launch at the newly opened Artscape Weston Common. Celebrate arts, culture and community in north Etobicoke and York while connecting with Artscape members behind creative community-based projects in these areas. Participate in interactive art installations and enjoy dance and music performances from local talent during this fun-filled afternoon. 1:30-3:30 pm. Free.

toronto.ca/culturalhotspot