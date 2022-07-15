Culture Days 2022 – Scugog Arts

Culture Days is a national celebration that occurs the last weekend of September, and features thousands of free events including art workshops & demonstrations, music & performances, and local culture. Millions of people attend these events across hundreds of communities in Canada. This year, Scugog Arts will be hosting a multitude of different arts and culture events including:

– Rock Painting

– Chainmaille Dreamcatcher Demonstration

– Paint a Derby Car! Community project

– Alcohol Ink Demonstration

– Lavender-Blu Eco Garden and Studio Tour

– Old Flame Brewery Tour and concert

– Live musical performances from Taylor Abrahamse and Jessica Salvo

– Indigenous Food Tasting

– Gallery Shows

– and much more!

Visit our events in-person on September 24th from 10 AM to 4 PM, and visit our website to see our online events available from September 23rd until October 16th.