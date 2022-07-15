Readers' Choice 2021

Culture Days 2022 – Scugog Arts

Jul 15, 2022

Culture Days 2022 – Scugog Arts

Culture Days is a national celebration that occurs the last weekend of September, and features thousands of free events including art workshops & demonstrations, music & performances, and local culture. Millions of people attend these events across hundreds of communities in Canada. This year, Scugog Arts will be hosting a multitude of different arts and culture events including:
– Rock Painting
– Chainmaille Dreamcatcher Demonstration
– Paint a Derby Car! Community project
– Alcohol Ink Demonstration
– Lavender-Blu Eco Garden and Studio Tour
– Old Flame Brewery Tour and concert
– Live musical performances from Taylor Abrahamse and Jessica Salvo
– Indigenous Food Tasting
– Gallery Shows
– and much more!

Visit our events in-person on September 24th from 10 AM to 4 PM, and visit our website to see our online events available from September 23rd until October 16th.

Location Address - 175b Queen Street, Port Perry, ON L9L 1B8

Event Price - Free

Sat, Sep 24th, 2022 @ 10:00 AM
to 04:00 PM

Market or Showcase

Community Events

