Culture Days 2022 – Scugog Arts

Culture Days is a national celebration that occurs the last weekend of September, and features thousands of free events including art workshops & demonstrations, music & performances, and local culture. Millions of people attend these events across hundreds of communities in Canada. This year, Scugog Arts will be hosting a multitude of different arts and culture events including:
– Rock Painting
– Chainmaille Dreamcatcher Demonstration
– Paint a Derby Car! Community project
– Alcohol Ink Demonstration
– Lavender-Blu Eco Garden and Studio Tour
– Old Flame Brewery Tour and concert
– Live musical performances from Taylor Abrahamse and Jessica Salvo
– Indigenous Food Tasting
– Gallery Shows
– and much more!
Visit our events in-person on September 24th from 10 AM to 4 PM, and visit our website to see our online events available from September 23rd until October 16th.
Location Address - 175b Queen Street, Port Perry, ON L9L 1B8
Event Price - Free