Culture Days Weekend At The Gardiner Museum

Enjoy free admission as part of Culture Days, Canada’s national celebration of community arts. Explore the Gardiner’s world-renowned collection of ceramics from the Ancient Americas, Europe, China, Japan, and contemporary pottery. See Raku firing taking place on the plaza on Saturday September 30 and Sunday October 1, drum circle led by Medicine Song Woman and more. Sep 29-Oct 1. Free admission.

