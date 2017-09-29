Culture Days Weekend At The Gardiner Museum

Gardiner Museum 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7

Enjoy free admission as part of Culture Days, Canada’s national celebration of community arts. Explore the Gardiner’s world-renowned collection of ceramics from the Ancient Americas, Europe, China, Japan, and contemporary pottery. See Raku firing taking place on the plaza on Saturday September 30 and Sunday October 1, drum circle led by Medicine Song Woman and more. Sep 29-Oct 1. Free admission.

All Ages, Free
