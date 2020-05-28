Culture Talks - Roland Schimmelpfennig

The Goethe-Institut had invited author Roland Schimmelpfennig to Toronto for presentations, conversations and interviews. While the North American premiere of his play 'Winter Solstice' at Soulpepper Theatre has been postponed along with Schimmelpfennig's planned live reading from his acclaimed novel at the Goethe-Institut, we asked Germany’s most-played dramatist to read for you from his Berlin home in English, German, and Spanish. Online to Sep 4.

