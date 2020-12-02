Cup of Cheer

NOW MagazineAll EventsCup of Cheer

Screening of the Christmas comedy film at the drive-in. Dec 4 and 5 at 8:30 pm. $15 per person. 25 free passes for front line workers each night. https://www.tix123.com/tickets/?code=CMCH20

Docks Drive-In

 

2020-12-04 @ 08:30 PM to
2020-12-05 @ 10:30 PM
 

Screening
 

Film

Docks Drive-In

