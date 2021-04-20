NOW MagazineAll EventsCurious Minds at Hot Docs Festival

Curious Minds at Hot Docs Festival

Curious Minds at Hot Docs Festival

by
22 22 people viewed this event.

Discussions into the topics of five official selections in this year’s film festival through engaging and thought-provoking talks with subject experts, journalists and artists. April 29 to May 9. Free. http://hotdocs.ca

 

Date And Time

2021-04-29 to
2021-05-05
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Film

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.