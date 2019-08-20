Cycle for Carley's Angels + Holistic Market
Shops at Don Mills 1090 Don Mills, Toronto, Ontario M3C 3R6
Cycle for Carley’s Angels is an annual fundraising stationary ride in support of The Carley’s Angels Foundation, an organization that works to unite traditional & holistic cancer care in hospitals. The Holistic Market is a new addition to this popular event, celebrating its fifth year, with carefully curated businesses that align with the foundation’s mission & help highlight a holistic lifestyle. Join us as we Shop, Sweat and Support The Carley’s Angels Foundation. 5-10 pm. $50 registration for the cycle, free admission for the market.
Shops at Don Mills 1090 Don Mills, Toronto, Ontario M3C 3R6
