Cycle for Carley's Angels + Holistic Market

Cycle for Carley’s Angels is an annual fundraising stationary ride in support of The Carley’s Angels Foundation, an organization that works to unite traditional & holistic cancer care in hospitals. The Holistic Market is a new addition to this popular event, celebrating its fifth year, with carefully curated businesses that align with the foundation’s mission & help highlight a holistic lifestyle. Join us as we Shop, Sweat and Support The Carley’s Angels Foundation. 5-10 pm. $50 registration for the cycle, free admission for the market.

teamcarley.ca/signup