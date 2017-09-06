Cycle Toronto Rides the City 101: Bike Tour #4
St James Park 120 King E, Toronto, Ontario
Join Cycle Toronto for a guided group ride for an introduction to Toronto’s cycling infrastructure and info on where you can ride with confidence. We’ll be making lots of stops along the way to talk about Cycle Toronto’s role in building public and political support to create a connected bike network. 14 km downtown loop. Free Bike Share bikes available for tour with registration. 6-8:15 pm. Free. Pre-register.
Free, Outdoor
