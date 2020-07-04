Harbourfront Centre presents da mic is on, a free online series of candid conversations, comedy, spoken word and art focused on the Black experience, including discussions of love and pride, the use of new and emerging platforms in activism, and what it means to be Black and/or a person of colour in these times. Curated and hosted by Trey Anthony and Ashley McKenzie-Barnes. July 4-18. Free.

