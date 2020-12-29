NOW MagazineAll EventsDallas Smith and Friends

Dallas Smith and Friends

Virtual concert with guests Josh Ramsay, Jojo Mason, Shawn Austin & Kristin Carter. Jan 30 at 9 pm. $12.50. https://sessionslive.com/DallasSmith/tickets?network=email&campaign_id=WsPRIvdhJ2z7qDdkCVeoEg-1-

2021-01-30 @ 09:00 PM to
2021-01-30 @ 11:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Virtual Event

