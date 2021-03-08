NOW MagazineAll EventsDan Hill

Livestreamed concert from The El Mocambo with Jully Black celebrating the music of Tina Turner and Dan Hill. March 25 at 8 pm. $15-$25. https://www.qwproductions.com/

Location - Virtual Event

 

2021-03-25 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-03-25 @ 10:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Virtual Event

