Dan Mangan

Concert. Nov 22 at 7 pm. $39.40. Danforth Music Hall, 147 Danforth. https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/1000577ADB0F5510?mc_cid=4e5a59c5b1&mc_eid=01062e1698

Originally scheduled for March 13th 2020, and then January 26th 2021. Previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the new date.