Dan Mangan- All Together Now

Concert doc filmed in 2019 at Vancouver’s Vogue Theatre. Oct 30 at 3 pm. https://sidedooraccess.com/shows/40EZdYmptw9q12nenGM3
The documentary will premiere world wide followed by a live, interactive Q&A with the audience over Zoom featuring Dan Mangan and Amazing Factory. Tickets are available on a sliding scale, name-your-price basis.
The documentary will be available on-demand for all ticket holders until December 31, 2021, and tickets will be available to purchase until that date.