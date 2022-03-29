Dan Savage’s 2022 HUMP! Film Festival

Dan Savage (creator of the Savage Love sex advice column, the popular Savage Lovecast podcast, the ITMFA campaign, and the It Gets Better Project) is thrilled to announce that the 17th annual HUMP! Film Festival, is coming to Hot Docs Cinema on April 16th, 2022. 6:30 and 9 pm. $20 USD. www.humpfilmfest.com

The HUMP! Film Festival is a showcase of sex-positive short films, all curated by Savage. These dirty movies are created by people who aren’t porn stars but want to be one just for this festival. The films run the gamut of body sizes, shapes, ages, colors, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes. It is a unique celebration of creative sexual expression.