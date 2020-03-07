At DDPP there are only three rules: No boys, no booze, and no judgment.

Dance Dance Party Party Toronto is holding a FREE session in honour of International Women’s Day! Unlike typical workout or dance classes, Dance Dance Party Party has no instructors, no fitness goals, and nothing to prove. The set-up is simple: an hour of booty-busting tunes in a dance studio with a friendly group of women looking to shake it off with none of the pressures or expectations you get at bars and clubs. 4-5 pm. Free. ddpptoronto.wordpress.com/2020/02/18/free-girl-power-dance-party-on-march-7-for-international-womens-day/