Dance Collection Danse Hall of Fame
The Globe and Mail Centre 351 King E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 0N1
Ceremony, silent auction, food and drink and dance performances. The event honours and celebrates dynamic lifelong contributions to dance in Canada by some remarkable individuals. Honourees – including James Kudelka, Michael Greyeyes, Margie Gillis, Ethel Bruneau and more – are associated with many dance disciplines, including flamenco, tap, ballet and modern. Mar 29 from 4-8 pm. $175.
Info
The Globe and Mail Centre 351 King E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 0N1 View Map
Stage
Dance