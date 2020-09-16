Dance In High Park

Canadian Stage presents live in-person performances over three weekends at the High Park Amphitheatre. One-act, family-friendly, physically distanced performances will adhere to up-to-date safety protocols regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Runs from September 26 to October 11. Pwyc. Reservation is required at canadianstage.com. Tickets on sale Mon, Sep 21.

Week 1: Solo in High Park (Sep 26-27 at 2 pm): This program introduces audiences to a variety of dance styles from solo artists who reveal the precision, depth and significance of their craft and the importance of the audience to the art they make. With flamenco dancer Carmen Romero, tap artist Travis Knights, house dancer Raoul Wilke and performer Sam Grist.

Week 2: Dusk Dances in High Park (Oct 3-4 at 2 pm): Toronto’s celebrated outdoor dance festival Dusk Dances moves to High Park. For this presentation, the company will feature a selection of three works presented at Dusk Dances in the past that promises to engage, enrich and delight audiences. This program curated by Sylvie Bouchard.

Week 3: Red Sky in High Park (October 9 at 5:30 pm , October 10 at 1 & 4 pm, October 11 at 1 pm): Celebrated for its powerful transformational experiences that elevate the ecology of Indigenous arts and culture, internationally renowned, Dora Award-winning, Red Sky Performance will perform cutting-edge dance creations from the company’s acclaimed repertoire. Created by Sandra Laronde.