dance: made in canada/fait au canada

Betty Oliphant Theatre 404 Jarvis, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 2GS

The dance performance festival features world premieres from Sashar Zarif, DA Hoskins/The Dietrich Group, Molly Johnson, Kylie Thompson Dance and the newly formed collective Seeking Bridge, plus 9 Toronto premieres from emerging and established Canadian artists. Aug 14-18, see website for schedule. $19-$65. 

Betty Oliphant Theatre 404 Jarvis, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 2GS
