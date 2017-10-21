Dance Matters – Series 1: A Woman's Work
Pia Bouman School for Ballet 6 Noble, Toronto, Ontario
Choreography by Sara Porter, Irena Ponizova, Oriah Wiersma/Holly Small and Colleen Snell on topics that explore women’s rights and roles in society, their stories related to heritage and culture, or experiences and issues related to gender. Oct 21-22, Sat 8 pm, Sun 4 pm. $14-$18.
Post-show reception on Saturday and artist talk on Sunday.
Info
Pia Bouman School for Ballet 6 Noble, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Stage
Dance