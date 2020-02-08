Dance Matters – Series 2, Rebel Yells
The Citadel: Ross Centre for Dance 304 Parliament, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3A4
Dance artists Sara Porter, Lucy Rupert, Meagan O'Shea, Newton Moraes, & Clarke Blair present edgy, highly physical or unconventional work. Feb 8-9, Sat 8 pm, Sun 4 pm. $16-$20, at dancematters.ca/tix
A post-show catered reception and cash bar takes place on Saturday and a moderated discussion takes place on Sunday.
