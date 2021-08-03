- News
Toronto Outdoor Picture Show screening of the film about Jamaica’s bass-heavy dancehall music culture, with short films Who Am I? and Everblessed. Aug 6. Gates 7 pm, screening at sundown (approx 8:45 pm). Free. Reserve. Fort York, 100 Garrison. https://www.topictureshow.com/dancehall-queen
Location - Fort York
Venue Address - 100 Garrison