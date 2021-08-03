COVID-19

Dancehall Queen

Toronto Outdoor Picture Show screening of the film about Jamaica’s bass-heavy dancehall music culture, with short films Who Am I?.

Aug 3, 2021

Dancehall Queen

Toronto Outdoor Picture Show screening of the film about Jamaica’s bass-heavy dancehall music culture, with short films Who Am I? and Everblessed. Aug 6. Gates 7 pm, screening at sundown (approx 8:45 pm). Free. Reserve. Fort York, 100 Garrison. https://www.topictureshow.com/dancehall-queen

Additional Details

Location - Fort York

Venue Address - 100 Garrison

Date And Time
2021-08-06 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-08-06 @ 10:30 PM

Location
100 Garrison, 100 Garrison, Toronto

Event Types
Screening

Event Category
Film

Location Page

Fort York

Event Tags

