Dancing At Dusk – A moment with Pina Bausch’s The Rite of Spring

Canadian Stage and Harbourfront Centre present the Toronto premiere of the webcast event shot on a beach in March in Senegal. 38 dancers from 14 African countries performed Bausch’s 1975 version of The Rite of Spring one last time before disbanding and going into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To enhance this webcast experience viewers will be treated to a short pre-show documentary, The Many Faces of the Rite of Spring, hosted by Valerie Lessard, a professor of dance history, and guest artists. Following the film will be an interview with Valérie Lessard, Germaine Acogny,

Artistic director of École des Sables, and Jorge Puerta Armenta, former member of Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch and a re-stager of The Rite of Spring at Ecole des Sables.

Oct 21-28. $15. http://canadianstage.com