Greatest soundtracks of all time edition. Musical bingo goes to the movies. Suggested dress code is slutty red carpet. March 26 at 9 pm. $10 per card. Tickets https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/dancing-phils-musical-bingo-greatest-soundtracks-of-all-time-tickets-141994408097

https://www.facebook.com/events/136291025066082