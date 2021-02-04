12 people viewed this event.

Dancing Phil’s Musical Bingo: Let’s Talk About Sex Edition

XXX-rated night of sexy musical bingo, special drag artist performance and prizes. Feb 12 at 9 pm. Cards $10. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/dancing-phils-musical-bingo-lets-talk-about-sex-tickets-139945840777