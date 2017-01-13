Danny And The Deep Blue Sea

Imperial Pub 54 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5B 1C7

by John Patrick Shanley (Wolf Manor Theatre). Two dejected and seemingly mismatched souls take a chance on each other in a bar.

Opens Jan 13 and runs to Jan 22 at two venues. $15-$22 at nowtickets.ca.

Week 1: Jan 13 at 10 pm, Jan 14-15 at 2 & 7 pm – at Imperial Pub (54 Dundas E).

Week 2: Jan 19-22 at 7 pm, mat Jan 21 at 2 pm – at Round Venue (152 Augusta).

Imperial Pub 54 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5B 1C7

