Danny B & The Chess Pieces Oct 20, 2019 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Alleycatz 2409 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4P 2E7 October 11, 2019 8:09 AM Back to Search Results Blues in the Alley. 4-7 pm. Info LocationAlleycatz 2409 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4P 2E7 View Map Sections Music Music Genres Folk/Blues/Country/World WebsiteVisit Event Website Date & Time Oct 20, 2019 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Oct 27, 2019 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Nov 3, 2019 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Nov 10, 2019 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Nov 17, 2019 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Previous Next