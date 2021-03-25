NOW MagazineAll EventsDanny Michel and his Band

Danny Michel and his Band

Danny Michel and his Band

by
10 10 people viewed this event.

Horseshoe Hootenanny Livestream Series concert from The Horseshoe Tavern. April 24 at 8:30 pm. $20.58-$25.72. All ages. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/danny-michel-his-band-tickets-146948889083

 

Date And Time

2021-04-24 @ 08:30 PM to
2021-04-24 @ 10:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.