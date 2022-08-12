Dara Ó Briain: Voice Of Reason

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Just For Laughs is excited to announce that, for the first time, Irish Comedian Dara Ó Briain will be bringing his ‘Voice of Reason’ tour to Toronto! Don’t miss this world-class stand-up comedian and master of audience interaction, armed with his supersonic wit and provocative observations, in his eagerly awaited new show.
Catch Dara Ó Briain, one of the most recognizable faces on British TV, as he goes back to his day job as a world class stand-up comedian. This is your chance to see one of the most charismatic, intelligent, fast-talking and downright funny live performers working today back in his natural environment!
LIVE on stage at Toronto’s Winter Garden Theatre Friday August 26 and Saturday August 27 at 7:30 pm. Buy tickets now!
Location Address - 189 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON M5B 1M4
Event Price - $49