Dara Ó Briain: Voice Of Reason

Aug 12, 2022

Just For Laughs is excited to announce that, for the first time, Irish Comedian Dara Ó Briain will be bringing his ‘Voice of Reason’ tour to Toronto! Don’t miss this world-class stand-up comedian and master of audience interaction, armed with his supersonic wit and provocative observations, in his eagerly awaited new show.

Catch Dara Ó Briain, one of the most recognizable faces on British TV, as he goes back to his day job as a world class stand-up comedian. This is your chance to see one of the most charismatic, intelligent, fast-talking and downright funny live performers working today back in his natural environment!

LIVE on stage at Toronto’s Winter Garden Theatre Friday August 26 and Saturday August 27 at 7:30 pm. Buy tickets now!

Location Address - 189 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON M5B 1M4

Event Price - $49

Fri, Aug 26th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM
to Sat, Aug 27th, 2022 @ 10:30 PM

Concert or Performance

Comedy

