Dark Heart

Written by Genevieve Adam, directed by Tyler J. Seguin. (Thought For Food) New France, 1661. A young bride disappears into the forest. Has she run off to be with her lover, or is there something more sinister in the woods? Previews from Jan 24, opens Jan 26 and runs to Feb 11, Thu-Sun 8 pm (and Jan 24). $20-$25, preview $12.50. Tickets available at thought4food.bpt.me