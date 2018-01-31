Darkness and Hope: Detression, Sports, And Me
Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema 506 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2
Olympian Clara Hughes, Stanley Cup champion Stéphane Richer, and World Series winner Darryl Strawberry talk about mental health challenges, as part of the Mental Health Series docs that aim to break the stigma around mental illness. Post-screening panel discussion with filmmakers and subjects. 6:30 pm. Free.
