Darkness Into Light Launch Night
The Rose and Crown 2335 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4P 2C8
Social gathering and info night for the annual suicide prevention event that takes place in May. 7:30 pm. Free.
Darkness Into Light Toronto 2017 will take place on Saturday, May 6 at 5 am. Participants will walk the 5K route from the Jack Layton Ferry Docks to Ireland Park and back. See website for info and to register.
Info
The Rose and Crown 2335 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4P 2C8 View Map
Free
Community Events