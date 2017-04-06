Darkness Into Light Launch Night

Google Calendar - Darkness Into Light Launch Night - 2017-04-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Darkness Into Light Launch Night - 2017-04-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Darkness Into Light Launch Night - 2017-04-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - Darkness Into Light Launch Night - 2017-04-06 19:30:00

The Rose and Crown 2335 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4P 2C8

Social gathering and info night for the annual suicide prevention event that takes place in May. 7:30 pm. Free.

Darkness Into Light Toronto 2017 will take place on Saturday, May 6 at 5 am. Participants will walk the 5K route from the Jack Layton Ferry Docks to Ireland Park and back. See website for info and to register.

Info

The Rose and Crown 2335 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4P 2C8 View Map

Free
Community Events

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Darkness Into Light Launch Night - 2017-04-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Darkness Into Light Launch Night - 2017-04-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Darkness Into Light Launch Night - 2017-04-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - Darkness Into Light Launch Night - 2017-04-06 19:30:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

Get 25-40% More Spending Money

This week in Print