Bau-Xi Galleries present Darlene Cole’s exhibition Midnight, and Casey McGlynn’s exhibition Everyone I’ve Never Met (Upper Gallery) exhibition. Dec 5-19.

Contact 416-977-0600 or toronto@bau-xi.com for more information on how to view these works in person.

View online at https://bau-xi.com/blogs/tour-our-galleries/bau-xi-gallery-toronto?mc_cid=d257f5d80e&mc_eid=3cf56f3008