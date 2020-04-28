Dashboard Confessional Charity Livestream

Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba will host a career-spanning charity livestream set on April 28 at 8 pm EDT/5pm PDT. All profits will benefit the Music Health Alliance, which today announced its partnership with the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project. Spotify will match donations to its partner organizations dollar-for-dollar up to a total Spotify contribution of $10 million.

Pay-what-you-want tickets starting at $5 are now available to purchase HERE; members of the health-care community can receive codes for free admission to the livestream by texting “Frontline” and a picture of their work/healthcare badge to +1 (615) 257-9558 (codes will be distributed until Monday, April 27 at 5pm EDT). At the end of the livestream, fans can also expect to hear a preview of the band’s upcoming Spotify Singles, which will be released on April 29.