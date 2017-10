QuipTake and Pandemic Theatre present a play written and performed by Adam Lazarus. In this darkly satirical solo show about toxic masculinity, a man raised in patriarchy is trying to operate as a father. Previews Nov 7-8, opens Nov 9 and runs to Nov 19, Tue-Sat 8 pm (and Nov 19), mat Nov 12 at 2 pm. $30, stu/srs $22, preview $17 (limited rush pwyc previews available, cash only).

