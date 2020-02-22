David Newland's Northwest Passage in Story and Song

The Northwest Passage in Story and Song is a musical and spoken-word performance of original songs inspired by the sights and sounds of the Canadian Arctic, its history and its contemporary realities. Combining photography, storytelling, and live original songs, this performance conveys the emotional and spiritual impact of Arctic travel.

Doors 7:30 pm, concert 8 pm. $30, adv $25. acousticharvest.ca/2020-02-22.html