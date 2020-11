Gallery 1313 presents an exhibition of photographs by David Brown. Nov 11-22, opening reception 6-9 pm Nov 12. Private showings during the exhibit, book a time with the artist. Free.

Follow @encausticman on Instagram & Twitter. artistdavidbrown.com

Gallery hours: Wed-Sat 1-5 pm, Sun 1-4 pm.

g1313.org/8464/david-brown-walking-through-isolation-nov-11-22